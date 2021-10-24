Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,217,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $50,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $2,743,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $1,190,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

