Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Marathon Digital worth $50,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

MARA stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

