Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $281,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. FMR LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 52.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 532,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

