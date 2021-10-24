Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 277,861 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.71% of Energizer worth $285,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

