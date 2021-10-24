Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Plexus worth $288,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Plexus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

