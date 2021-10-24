Denis Mendonca Sells 8,591 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.48 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

