Joe Nicola Grosso Purchases 718,000 Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 718,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$129,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,422,041.94.

GRG opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 50.04 and a quick ratio of 49.51.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

