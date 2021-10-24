Joe Nicola Grosso Purchases 718,000 Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 718,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$129,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,422,041.94.
GRG opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 50.04 and a quick ratio of 49.51.
Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile
