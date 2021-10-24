Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.