Mizuho Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.