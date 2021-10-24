Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of CYBR opened at $183.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -170.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.