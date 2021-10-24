Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.