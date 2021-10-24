Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,818 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

BMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

