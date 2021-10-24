Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.47% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $291,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.90 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

