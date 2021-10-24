Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $486.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $486.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.36.

ANTM stock opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $435.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

