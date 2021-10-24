2,500 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.27. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

