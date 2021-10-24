The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 807,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $305,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

