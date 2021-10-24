282 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $126.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

