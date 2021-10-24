Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.92% of J & J Snack Foods worth $296,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after buying an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $14,687,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $13,295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $6,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.74. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $131.03 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.