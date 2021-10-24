Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 1,195.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.41 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

