Vanguard Group Inc. Has $300.58 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $300,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 935,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 158,999 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.37 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.