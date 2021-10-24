Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.77 Million Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,169,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $125,691.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

