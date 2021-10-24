Geode Capital Management LLC Has $46.97 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 286,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $46,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

