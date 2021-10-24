Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,180 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Codexis were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Codexis by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Codexis stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

