$1.26 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.13. Koppers posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Koppers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

