Piper Sandler Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $597.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $597.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

LRCX stock opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

