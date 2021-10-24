Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $398,000 in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

