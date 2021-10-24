BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $114.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
BX opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.