BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $114.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

BX opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

