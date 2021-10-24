Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

