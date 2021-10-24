Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.41. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

