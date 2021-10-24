Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $133.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.