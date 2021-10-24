Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

