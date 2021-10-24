Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.
NASDAQ MRCY opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
