Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.36

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 81417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

