Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.36

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 81417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
