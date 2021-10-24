Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) were down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Juventus Football Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.80 ($0.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

