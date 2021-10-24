WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.10

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 111899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 475,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

