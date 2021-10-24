First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.90. 31,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 106,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 165,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

