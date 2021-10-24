Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 110.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

