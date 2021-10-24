Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FCEL stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

