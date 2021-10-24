Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Par Pacific worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 11.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 215,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $987.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

