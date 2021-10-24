ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,580 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of ProPetro worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

