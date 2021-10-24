Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,345 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANC opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BANC. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

