Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.50 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.18.
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 77.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 55,101 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $215,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
