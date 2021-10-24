Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 77.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 55,101 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $215,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

