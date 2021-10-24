Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

