Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $36.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $37.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.