Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 567 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.