Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nikola by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 539,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nikola by 117.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

