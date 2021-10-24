Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.