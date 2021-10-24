Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 57.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,138 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $33,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $3,810,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.2% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

