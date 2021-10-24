Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,236,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 193,377 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,122,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 847.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 175,069 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.