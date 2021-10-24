Fmr LLC Sells 535,550 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535,550 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.32% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $34,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

