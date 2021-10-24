Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 77.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,060 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $35,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,050,000 after buying an additional 336,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 392,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

